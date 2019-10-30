Friday, Nov. 1st, 3:00 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s another mostly clear start to the day with metro area temps in the 20s and 30s. Expect to see another sunny day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A breezy east wind will pick up once again, with the gustiest winds likely along the west side of the Gorge and the east side of the metro area. We’ll experience a slight warming trend through Saturday with late afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees.
Sunday through Wednesday will feature more of an onshore flow, bringing back A.M. clouds to portions of northwest OR and southwest WA. Besides that, there’s hardly a chance of rain in the forecast for the next 5-7 days. Generally speaking, highs will be in the 50s, with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
Happy first day of November!