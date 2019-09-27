Saturday, Sept. 28th, 6:00 P.M.
After a wild and crazy weather afternoon in the metro area, things should quiet down this evening. A line of storms pushed through the Portland metro area this afternoon, bringing with it gusty winds, small hail, and lightning the thunder. So far, our storm reports mainly have been out of NE Portland. Hail has been reported up to about 3/4 inch. Storms were strong enough to knock out power in many neighborhoods.
We still have showers and thunderstorms moving to the west of the I-5 corridor as of this hour. A few scattered showers are still possible this evening, although the storm threat should really diminish once the sun sets.
Up on Mt. Hood, a nice coating of snow! Light snow showers will continue tonight and tomorrow morning as temperatures drop this evening. Scattered light snow showers will continue tomorrow along and east of the Cascades. West of the Cascades, we could see a few showers, but mainly Central and Southern portions of the Willamette Valley. If you're in Portland and North, you will mostly likely stay dry on Sunday. Temperatures stay in the 50s tomorrow, and then we will dry out and see some sun early next week.