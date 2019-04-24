Thursday, April 25, 4:00 P.M.
As expected, today has been the warmest day of the week with low-mid 70s across the metro area. We’ve seen lots of thin high clouds but that didn’t keep temperate down.
Tomorrow the wind switches back to an “onshore” westerly direction, which brings in cooler air from the ocean. We’ll be about 10 degrees cooler but still expect quite a bit of sunshine. Saturday will be a cool day with a few light showers popping up here and there. Lots of cloud cover too.
It's back to mainly sunny skies the early part of next week. April will end quite a bit drier than it started!
There’s no sign of a long cool/wet period or hot weather in the next 7-10 days.