Friday, April 26, 3:30 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s another crisp & quiet morning across Oregon and southwest Washington. A few clouds are passing through the region, but we’re expecting a general clearing by this afternoon. Even with lots of sunshine, high temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler this afternoon versus yesterday due to an onshore flow from the Pacific. Clouds will also build back in tonight, and a few showers will be possible on Saturday. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s across the Portland metro today, followed by highs in the upper 50s Saturday. High pressure will help clear out the clouds on Sunday, and temperatures should return to the upper 60s. In fact, this could start a stretch of days between Sunday and potentially Thursday featuring mild temps and dry conditions. High temperatures could range between the upper 60s and low 70s for four to five afternoons.
Have a great Friday!