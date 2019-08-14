Thursday, August 15th, 3:10 A.M.
Good morning!
Some patchy clouds are expected to form over the Portland metro area this morning, but most of the cloud cover should burn off between the late morning and the early afternoon. Today will turn out to be a mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
We’re expecting beautiful weather Friday through Sunday. Anticipate mostly cloudy mornings & partial clearing during the afternoons with high temps in the upper 70s and low 80s. The atmosphere might wring out a few sprinkles and drizzle both Friday & Saturday mornings, but it shouldn’t amount to much.
Warmer weather looks like it will build back in between Monday and Wednesday with highs returning to the 80s and possibly the low 90s. Luckily, extreme heat is not expected anytime soon.
Happy Thursday!