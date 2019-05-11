Sunday, May 12, 4:45 A.M.
Good morning!
The cooling trend has begun across the region, but we’re still looking at a pretty warm day around the Portland metro. You’ll notice more clouds in the sky today thanks to a return of the onshore flow. High temperatures are expected to top out in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. We’re expecting less sunshine along the coast, so temperatures will only top out in the upper 50s and low 60s. The onshore flow (winds moving in from west to east) will continue into this week, which will drop high temperatures each day through about midweek. Afternoon highs will dip into the mid 70s Monday, the upper 60s Tuesday, and back into the mid 60s Wednesday through Friday afternoon. In addition to that, it looks like showers might return a bit earlier than anticipated. I went ahead and added shower chances back into our 7 day forecast starting Tuesday. Intermittent showers will likely carry into next weekend. I know a lot of us have been enjoying the warm weather, but our vegetation is drying out quickly, so we will really benefit from the cooler, more damp conditions this week.
Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there! Have a great Sunday!