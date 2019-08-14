Wednesday, August 14th, 3:20 P.M.
Sunshine and some high clouds were the weather story today, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Onshore flow (winds from the Pacific Ocean moving inland) is expected to strengthen over the next couple of days, which will likely lead to some morning cloud cover around the Willamette Valley Thursday & Friday. With that, temperatures will dip back into the low 80s and upper 70s to finish the work week.
Patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out both Friday & Saturday morning, but your weekend looks more dry than wet with highs close to 80 degrees.