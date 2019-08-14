Friday, August 16th, 3:05 A.M.
The marine layer is expected to surge back in by sunrise, which will lead to a mostly cloudy first half of the day. Similar to Thursday, the clouds should break heading into the afternoon, but we’ll probably see a bit less sunshine today. High temperatures are only expected to climb into the mid to upper 70s. Patchy drizzle will also be possible along the coast.
On Saturday, the marine layer will thicken up and cover a larger area across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Some forecast models barely have the clouds breaking, so high temperatures will struggle to climb out of the mid 70s. In addition, morning and early afternoon drizzle will be possible across parts of the coast, the north Willamette Valley and the foothills of the Cascades.
After another cloudy morning Sunday, we should start to see more sunshine during the afternoon (and this trend will carry into the workweek). Afternoon temperatures will warm up between Sunday and Tuesday.
Enjoy this weather and have a great Friday!