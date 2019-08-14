Thursday, August 15th, 1:10 P.M.
After morning clouds, we are now back to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s around the Portland metro area.
We’re expecting nice weather Friday through Sunday. Anticipate mostly cloudy mornings & partial clearing during the afternoons with high temps in the upper 70s and low 80s. The atmosphere might wring out a few sprinkles and drizzle both Friday & Saturday mornings, but it shouldn’t amount to much.
Warmer weather looks like it will build back in between Monday and Wednesday with highs returning to the 80s and possibly the low 90s. Luckily, extreme heat is not expected anytime soon.