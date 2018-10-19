Saturday, Oct. 20, 5:00 A.M.
There are dense foggy spots again this morning. Sunshine will break through by lunchtime and by the afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s.
Temperatures will cool by Tuesday and showers will arrive Wednesday.
