Sunday, August 11th, 4:30 P.M.
The second half of the weekend was much calmer than the first half. Today, morning clouds broke to afternoon sunshine. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.
Yesterday was the second wettest day of 2019 at PDX. A heavy downpour dropped .80” of rain at the airport! That was more than our average for the entire month of August (.67”).
Monday through Wednesday, temperatures will rise back into the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Thursday through the weekend looks cloudier, with a chance of showers on Friday.