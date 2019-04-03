Wednesday, April 3rd, 5:00 P.M
It was a very overcast day for pretty much everyone. We had a few showers move through downtown PDX early in the day, but then after that, we’ve been mainly dry for almost everyone west of the Cascades today. Showers have lingered out along the mountains. I think most of tonight in the valleys will be dry, mild, and mostly cloudy. Thursday will feature clouds, and showers look to move in by afternoon. We can’t rule out some light showers Thursday morning, but the majority of us will likely stay dry to start off the day.
Showers will be steady overnight Thursday into Friday. If the models continue to trend the way they are now, Saturday first half of the day could be dry, and then rain by Saturday afternoon. One perk of the 7 day forecast, it looks like we could dry out by next Wednesday, at least for a little bit.