Tuesday, Nov. 12th, 4:15 P.M.
Today was what you would expect out of a mid-November day. High temps topped out in the low 50s around the Portland metro area today and we’ll stay dry tonight.
Wednesday brings morning fog and some afternoon sunshine, with warmer temperatures. Thursday will be a nice dry day as well.
Late Thursday (well after sunset) and into Friday, a front will bring another round of showers to the area.
This weekend, expect mostly cloudy skies, but we should stay mainly dry with highs close to average for this time of year.
The next soaker hits on Monday.