Saturday, May 11, 7:00 P.M.
Another great warm day in the books for Portland today. We hit 87 at PDX which did not break the record for today’s date, but nonetheless a warm afternoon. Mother’s day looks nice and mild – highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s, and it won’t be completely sunny, we’ll have high clouds inland with onshore flow. That means cloudy skies out along the coastline tomorrow as well. Our cool down continues into next week. Highs will stick in the 60s starting on Tuesday and will stay there through the middle and end of next week. Rain chances return late Tuesday. Shower chances will linger Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday.