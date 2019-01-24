Wednesday, Jan. 30, 1:00 P.M.
It is a beautiful day across the Portland metro area, with calmer wind for those away from the gorge. Highs today will make it into the low to mid 50s. Expect a very similar day weather-wise Thursday.
Widespread rain returns to the forecast on Friday.
This weekend will bring a couple of showers Saturday, but Sunday looks like a much wetter day.
Monday morning, we could wake up to a dusting of snow down to the valley floor. Temps should be below freezing for nearly everyone. Upper elevations (like the West Hills) could see 1-2”.
The cold air will be in place, but we don’t have a lot of moisture available early Monday morning. With that said, this will not be a “snow storm,” but it could be our first winter weather event of the season. There’s also a chance we don’t get anything at all on the valley floor.
A lot could change between now and then, so stay tuned to the forecast. “All aboard the Wishcasting Express!”