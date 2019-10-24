Friday, Oct. 25th, 12:35 P.M.
Some light rain has moved through the area, but as expected, we are more dry than wet. Heading into the evening, we will remain partly cloudy and cooler, with highs around 60 degrees.
The big story is that we will stay dry and sunny the next seven days. A long stretch of dry, sunny weather like this is rare this time of year. High temps will stay in the 50s with a gusty east wind, so it will feel cooler, especially on the east side of the metro area. The wind should keep our temps at or above freezing the next seven days at PDX. Spots on the westside and away from the gorge winds could see some areas of morning frost over the next week.