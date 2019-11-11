Wednesday, Nov. 13th, 4:15 A.M.
Areas of fog this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon, high of 57. Mostly sunny tomorrow, high of 55. Showers move in late Thursday into Friday morning, lingering showers and sun breaks likely on Friday, high of 56. Partly cloudy Saturday, high of 57.
Sunday forecast has changed from earlier this week, now it's mostly cloudy with a few showers, high of 54. The expected soaker from Sunday has been pushed back to Monday, high of 54. Showers into Tuesday, high of 51. No freezing temperatures in this 7-day, with overnight lows only dipping into the 40s.