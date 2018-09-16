Sunday, September 16, 3:30pm...
We’ve got nice, bright, & quiet weather over most of the region this afternoon. There is one heavy shower left over Vancouver right now but the metro area south of the Columbia River is dry and partly sunny. We did have another 1/3” of rain which is sure helping with fire issues. In fact Oregon is down to just 4 large fires and they are showing little or no growth due to cool and wet weather.
The week ahead looks sunnier, but still cool. Highs will be a few degrees under and over the 70 mark. Next chance for a shower is Wednesday night, but widespread rain or showers are more likely to show up Friday.