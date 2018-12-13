Friday, Dec. 14th, 4:15 PM
Strong winds are blowing right now in the metro area and Willamette Valley. We will likely see a few power outages before they let up. Gusts could top out around 40 to 45 mph. Temps have remained mild as well, with highs so far into the mid 50s. Large waves are also battering the Oregon Coast with swells of 20 to 25 feet. The coast will get another round of big waves heading into Sunday.
The rain and wind will let up after dinnertime this evening as a cold front passes through. After that, we will dry out for most of Saturday. Expect rain showers to pop up in the late evening Saturday, but well after the sun goes down.
After a dry Monday, next week will be a soaker. Tuesday will be our wettest day, followed by showers the rest of the week. We could easily see one to three inches of rain during this time in the valley and Portland metro area.
CASCADE SNOW
Showers will let up this evening, but we could still see 3-6” of snow at the resorts on Mt. Hood. You could run into snow on the roads tonight and tomorrow morning. Snow levels will rise above pass level Saturday afternoon and likely stay there through next week. That means a lot of rain for SkiBowl on Tuesday, but Meadows and Timberline could still see snow, especially in the upper elevations.