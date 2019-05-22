Thursday, May 23rd, 1:15 P.M.
We will continue to see the cloud cover break up in the Willamette Valley this afternoon. High pressure off the coast should help bump our temperatures up into the low 70s. The coast will stay under the clouds most of the early afternoon, so highs will stay in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Later this afternoon a few showers and isolated storms are possible along and near the Cascades.
As we finish up the workweek and head into the long weekend, a system will dip south from British Columbia & increase our shower chances. Saturday will be the coolest day of the long weekend, with highs in the mid 60s.
We should slowly warm up to the mid to upper 70s on Sunday and Monday.