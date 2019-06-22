Sunday, June 23rd, 4:40 A.M.
Good morning!
The stubborn marine layer surged back in overnight, and many of us around the Portland metro are starting off the day with cloud cover. We’re expecting slightly cooler weather today, and at least partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon. High temperatures around the metro will climb to about 70 degrees, so most of the day will feature temps in the 60s. Patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out from time to time along the west slopes of the Coast Range and the Cascades. Besides that, we should stay mostly dry through Monday. Changes look to arrive during the second half of Tuesday. A system dropping out of the northern Pacific will usher in cooler temps and multiple rounds of showers. Our best chance at experiencing rain will be on Wednesday and Thursday, and high temps are forecast to dip back into the 60s. We’ll slowly dry out on Friday, and high temps should climb back into the 70s both Friday and Saturday. How much rain are we looking at this upcoming week? Forecast models vary a bit, but the coast and the valleys could receive 0.25-0.50”. The Coast Range and the Cascades could pick up 0.5-1.5”, with the highest amounts along western-facing slopes. This forecast is a welcomed sight considering how dry it has been lately.
Have a great Sunday!