Monday Sept. 17, 4:00 PM...
We’re in a pleasant, but cool stretch of weather through Thursday. Tomorrow will be sunnier than today with just patches of morning fog. Wednesday afternoon and Thursday turn a bit cloudier but likely still dry both days.
Right now it still looks like Friday will be the wettest day of the week with an organized weather system bringing widespread rain at some point in the day. A few light showers may linger Saturday and Sunday.
Our "SEPTOBER" continues as highs this week remain below normal; more like what we’d typically see in early October.
There’s no sign of stormy weather, thunderstorms, heat, or mountain snow in the next week.