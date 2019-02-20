Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, 4:15 PM
A mix of clouds, sunshine, rain showers, and small hail continues this evening. The showers will be wrapping up soon. Tonight, we will clear out and cool off. Tonight could bring patchy freezing fog to the Portland metro area with widespread temps below freezing.
Thursday, after we break through the fog, we'll be looking at mostly sunny skies and highs back in the mid to upper 40s.
Rain returns the second half of Friday and we will stay showery through the weekend.