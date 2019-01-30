Thursday, Jan. 31, 4:00 A.M.
Today will be the last dry day for the next few days. It will be really nice with mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 50s.
Rain picks up tomorrow and will turn to showers for the weekend.
Ok people, don't panic, snow does look like it is going to happen. Overnight Sunday into early Monday morning we should see a dusting of snow down to the valley floor. The West Hills should see between 1 and 2 inches. By no means will this be a snow storm. Since it has been so warm all winter, the roads are still quite warm so I don't expect there to be too many icy hazards.