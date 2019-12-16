Monday, Dec. 16th 4:10 PM
After getting through the cloud cover today, it turned into a beautiful afternoon with mostly sunny skies to end the day. Highs made it into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Tuesday brings partly to mostly cloudy skies and very average high temps, in the mid 40s. Waves of showers return to the area on Wednesday.
We’re watching Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning very closely. An atmospheric river of moisture is taking aim at Oregon and could bring several inches of rain during that period. Flooding is possible in areas. We can’t be certain yet about where the bulls eye will be for this storm, but count on a windy and rainy couple of days and make sure to stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer.
In the mountains, Timberline and Meadows will see some snow, then rain, then rain and snow mixed at times. Unfortunately, this could be a washout for SkiBowl and Government Camp. Again, stay tuned.
Drier weather returns as we approach Christmas.