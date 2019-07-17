Thursday, July 18th, 3:30 A.M.
Good morning!
Wet weather is winding down, but a few light showers can’t be ruled out during the morning commute. There should be a good amount of sunshine this afternoon with high temps returning to the mid 70s in the Portland metro area. Thanks to a weak cold front, it won’t be quite as humid tonight and into Friday morning. Many of us will finally experience overnight lows in the 50s around the Willamette Valley.
High pressure will bring us a warming trend as we finish off the week and head into the weekend. Expect afternoon temps to rise back into the 80s by Saturday. Monday looks like it will be the warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll start to trend back downhill Tuesday and Wednesday with highs dipping back into the upper 70s and low 80s.
It still looks like we’ll be avoiding major heat waves over the next 7-10 days. The thunderstorm outlook looks pretty quiet too, although I can’t rule out a few t-storms along the Cascades on Monday.
Have a great Thursday!