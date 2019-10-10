Thursday, Oct. 9th, 4:00 P.M.
A clear and cold night last night gave way to one of the coldest nights for many so far this season. New overnight low records were set at Astoria, Portland, Eugene, and Hillsboro. We will drop back tonight to near freezing for a lot of spots as well. Today was sunny and breezy as expected, but a little bit warmer. Tomorrow will be almost the same as today with highs back into the low to mid 60s.
Weekend really isn’t look bad at all. I think Saturday will be mainly dry with extra clouds. If we do see a shower on Saturday, it will be just a sprinkle and best time frame would be during the evening. Sunday will likely be fairly gloomy, with a chance for a few more showers, but rain really doesn’t look that impressive. Maybe a passing shower, but that’s about it.
Next week temperatures stay below normal and bigger rain chances return by Thursday.