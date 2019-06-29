Sunday, June 30th, 4:42 A.M.
Good morning!
We’re starting off our Sunday under mostly clear skies. Temperatures around the Portland metro are in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll have to wait and see how much of the marine layer can make it into the north Willamette Valley. As of 4:30 A.M., there’s not much cloud cover overhead. If any stratus clouds push in, they will likely clear out by the mid to late morning. Morning clouds will give way to lots of sunshine this afternoon, & high temperatures shouldn’t have a problem reaching the low to mid 80s. Saturday’s official high temp at PDX was 82, so we should be at least a couple of degrees warmer today. And just like yesterday, there will likely be a few pop-up showers and storms around the Cascades during the P.M. hours. Some of those storms could drift northeast over central Oregon. The main threats today will be localized downpours and lightning. Areas west of the Cascades are expected to stay dry. However, Monday will present a chance for isolated showers and storms across the Cascades and the north Willamette Valley (perhaps around the Portland metro). This won’t be like last Wednesday when we experienced widespread heavy rain and strong storms, but these cells will bring a chance of locally heavy rain and lightning. There will also be a slight chance of showers on Tuesday, but most of the region will stay dry. High temps are expected to dip back into the 70s Monday-Wednesday, but a quick warm-up will take place during the back half of the workweek. Afternoon temps are forecast to climb into the 80s by July 4th, and there’s even a chance we hit the low 90s next weekend.
Have a great Sunday!