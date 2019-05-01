Friday, May 3, 3:35 A.M.
Good morning!
We’re seeing less cloud cover across the region this morning, but there’s a pretty decent marine layer from the northern Oregon coast to southwest Washington. The low clouds that managed to move inland this morning should burn off by the afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to be a degree or two warmer than Thursday, so some locations near the Portland metro could top out around 70 degrees. High pressure will extend farther inland across the Pacific Northwest this weekend, and high temps are expected to respond. Saturday should feature highs in the mid to upper 70s, while Sunday will be a touch cooler. We’ll see a slight dip in temperatures around the start of our next workweek, but should remain in the 70s. By mid to late week, there’s a chance that we could see highs spike into the upper 70s and low 80s, which would likely be our warmest stretch of the year. Long story short: we’re warming up, and hardly have any rain in the extended forecast.
Happy Friday!