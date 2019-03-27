Wednesday, March 27, 5:45 P.M.
Today we said bye to the nice, warm sunshine we had Tuesday. Showers are tracking through much of Northern Oregon and southern Washington right now. The Cascade slopes are even experiencing some isolated storms. Don’t be surprised if one of those makes its way in to the Portland metro area.
Thursday and Friday follow a similar pattern, except showers do appear to become more isolated. There’s still the chance for spotty afternoon thunderstorms both days. Saturday sunshine returns and temperatures will climb back into the mid-60s.