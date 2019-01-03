Thursday, Jan. 3, 4:00 A.M.
We’re finally seeing the first showers of 2019! A front sliding through brought a warm up and light drizzle this morning. We’ll get a brief break from the rain early this afternoon. However, late tonight, a cold front will bring a second batch of showers. That front will also start to generate breezy conditions this afternoon. At the coast, winds will be gusting to 45 mph. Although it won’t be as breezy in the metro area, you should expect the occasional gust to 25 mph.
Friday starts out showery and dries out. Saturday morning will remain dry, but another system moves in Saturday afternoon and it’ll stick with us through the end of the weekend. Next week starts out rainy. Keep your rain gear nearby at all times!