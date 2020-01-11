Monday, Jan. 13th, 3:05 P.M.
It’s a cold rain today in the lowlands. Cooling tonight leads to mainly snow showers, but at the same time most of the moisture goes away. So very tough to get snow to sea level in this setup. But ANYONE could see a dusting tonight, just don’t count on it.
- THE EVENING COMMUTE WILL REMAIN CLEAR ALL AREAS BELOW 1,000′ from Longview to Eugene.
- A bit of cooling mean snow showers will stick a bit lower, with a dusting possible on the hills around the metro area later this evening/overnight.
- Up around 1,000′, expect a Trace to 1″ snow, maybe up to 2″ closer to 1,500′.
TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE SHOULD BE CLEAR. But patchy areas of snow on the ground, mainly on hills. Expect some snowy roads up around 1,000′. That’s the top of the West Hills, Chehalem Mtn, and Mt. Scott.
The rest of Tuesday we’ll see scattered showers and sunbreaks, more dry than wet/white.
TUESDAY EVENING’S COMMUTE WILL BE ALL OR MAINLY DRY
There is disagreement among our models on the Wednesday PM system. But in general all are backing off on any sort of snow storm. We’ll tackle that tomorrow. What’s very clear is that three days from now we’ll be out of the “snow chance zone”.