Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 3:30 P.M.
Today will end up being a record cold day for late February. We are staying below 40 degrees which is almost unheard of this late in the season.
Flurries have mainly ended and we should be mostly dry tonight through tomorrow morning. So even though temps drop below freezing many parts of the metro area, there’s just a small chance of a dusting somewhere during the night.
AM COMMUTE: Partly cloudy skies, possibly a few flurries around. Most roads should be dry and not icy. But a few will be wet in some areas and there could even be a dusting of snow SOMEWHERE in the metro area. Overall I think the morning commute will be somewhat normal with just some icy spots off main highways/freeways. Low around 30 degrees
REST OF THURSDAY: Showers pick up midday and afternoon. By that time sticking snow level is lifting up around 1,000’ and above; expect a combination of snow/rain showers. Temps finally reach into the lower 40s in the afternoon
FRIDAY: (WELCOME TO MARCH!) Mainly dry, I anticipate few, if any, frozen roads. Warmer and partly cloudy afternoon, around 45 degrees.
The rest of the 7 Day Forecast is dry and cold. Lots of sunshine but a strong easterly wind blowing out of the Gorge through at least midweek.