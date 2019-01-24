Saturday, Jan. 26, 4:00 AM
Ok friends, here's the deal...I am not confident that the fog and clouds are going to lift fast enough today. Remember yesterday? Clouds lingered and we only got a little bit of sunshine. I think that may happen again today and the fog is much more dense this morning. It's also quite cold out, some areas are even seeing freezing fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10 am. Due to this dense valley fog, I've decided to back off on the sunny forecast. I hope that I'm wrong! I think the fog will hang over the valleys this morning, then we'll slowly see some sunny breaks. Highs will land in the low 50s. In the event that the fog does get out of the way quickly, I will be wrong! Highs will soar into the balmy (for January!) mid 50s and we'll have a sunny afternoon.
The coast will not have much in the way of fog and because of that, temperatures will close in on 60 degrees today! Plenty of sunshine there as well.
Whatever happens today, will be the case for tomorrow as well.