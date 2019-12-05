Thursday, Dec. 5th, 2:50 A.M.
Good morning!
We’re tracking some foggy conditions across our interior valleys this morning. Fog should clear across the Portland metro area (especially the east side) by midday or so, but areas north and south of Portland will have a tougher time clearing out due to stagnant air. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Clouds will build back in by Friday morning, and showers look like they’ll arrive between the late morning and the early afternoon. Expect on and off showers through Saturday, but drier conditions Sunday and Monday. The mild stretch of temperatures will carry through the weekend and into early next week. Due to this, we’re only expecting snow levels to drop to about 6,000 ft. (maybe slightly below that). Timberline Lodge might pick up a few inches of snow between Friday and Saturday, but precipitation will fall as mostly rain at and below Timberline.
Another round of showers will be possible between late Tuesday night and Wednesday with high temps dipping into the 40s.
Have a great Thursday!