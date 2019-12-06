Sunday, Dec. 8th, 4:45 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s a foggy start to the day across most of the interior valleys. Due to the lack of sunshine in the forecast, temperatures will slowly warm up into the upper 40s and low 50s. It looks like we’ll stay clear of rain through Monday, but due to the lack of wind, our air quality is expected to diminish a bit.
Changes arrive on Tuesday as a cold front sweeps through the region. Expect a round of showers starting sometime between the mid morning and the early afternoon (depending on your location), with drier weather taking over by Tuesday night.
Most of Wednesday should be dry, but another round of rain arrives late Wednesday. This will lead to a soggy day on Thursday, and the start of a rather wet few days. We’ll experience scattered showers on Friday, with a few more showers likely Saturday. High temperatures will only rise into the mid 40s to end the workweek. Pass-level snow will also be possible toward the back half of the week. This is a good sign for our local ski resorts heading into next weekend.
Have a great Sunday!