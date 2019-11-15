Saturday, Nov. 16th, 4:00 A.M.
Good morning!
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Willamette Valley and parts of southwest Washington. This advisory is in effect until 10:00 A.M., but some locations could be dealing with fog until the early afternoon. We’re also expecting high clouds today, so don’t expect to see much sunshine once the fog burns off. High temperatures will probably top out in the mid 50s.
Sunday brings a slight chance of showers, but areas south of the Portland metro area look like they’ll stay mostly dry. High temperatures should also top out in the mid 50s. A more significant rain maker will arrive between the late morning and early afternoon on Monday. Expect on and off showers between Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Our freezing level is forecast to stay well above the mountain passes, so this will turn out to be mostly a rain event for the Cascades.
High pressure will dry our weather out by midweek, but cool weather will prevail. Highs are forecast to dip into the low 50s by the end of the workweek, with overnight lows in the 30s and possibly the 20s.
Have a great Saturday!