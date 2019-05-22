Thursday, May 23rd, 3:45 P.M.
Morning clouds cleared quickly around the noon hour leaving us with a bright, sunny, and warm late May afternoon. We stay dry this evening since any showers or thunderstorms popping up over the Cascades head away from us.
The next two days (Friday & Saturday) we’ll see lots of clouds, chilly temps, and occasional showers. Most of the showers will be Saturday, although I expect a few scattered showers tomorrow too. A couple weather disturbances are dropping out of Canada and anything coming from that direction is cool. In fact light snow could fall as low as Timberline Lodge tomorrow evening through Saturday.
Sunday and Monday will be warm and much sunnier again; like today. A stable weather pattern continues through the last few days of May with temperatures running a bit above normal.