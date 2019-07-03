Thursday, July 4th, 1:45 P.M.
Happy Independence Day!
We will see some perfect weather for tonight’s fireworks celebrations. Expect a few high clouds and that’s about it, with temperatures between 65-70° during the big fireworks shows around 10:00 PM.
Friday through the weekend will be more cloudy, with cooler temperatures, in the low to mid 70s. The marine layer will have us pretty well covered Saturday and Sunday with mostly cloudy skies for most spots west of the Cascades.
Monday and Tuesday look a little bit warmer, before we bring back a chance of showers on Wednesday.
Have a fun and safe 4th of July!