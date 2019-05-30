Friday, May 31st, 1:30 P.M.
After brief morning cloud cover, we're back to sunshine across the Willamette Valley. The coastline is even sunny today! High temps will jump to 80 degrees today with lots of afternoon sunshine.
Thunderstorms will continue the next few afternoons east of the Cascades. These could produce downpours, hail, and strong localized wind.
We’re expecting another warm day on Saturday as well with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
By Sunday, high pressure over the Pacific Northwest should start to flatten out, allowing more of a marine push. Temperatures will slowly start to fall to finish the weekend and start next week. Highs will range between the low to mid 70s between Monday and Wednesday.
Toward the end of the workweek, our forecast models are suggesting that things could turn damp and cool again. Highs may drop back into the 60s with shower chances returning.
Have a great Friday!