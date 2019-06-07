Sunday, June 9th, 4:50 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s a chilly and mostly clear start to the day. Due to the lack of clouds this morning, temperatures will climb much quicker than Saturday. High temps will range between the upper 70s and low 80s across the Willamette Valley, while the coast will be about 5-15 degrees cooler than the valleys. High pressure will continue to build over the next few days, and temperatures are forecast to climb each day through about Wednesday. Highs around the Portland metro will return to the upper 80s Monday, and could be in the mid 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Thankfully, scattered showers over the last few days have reduced our fire danger a bit. Having said that though, much of the Southwest is under an Excessive Heat Watch and Red Flag Warnings. The National Weather Service even expanded the Excessive Heat Watch to include southwest Oregon. Wildfires are popping up around parts of California & Arizona. Luckily, 90+ degree temps will only last for a couple of afternoons around our area. Temps should return to the 80s and 70s by the end of the workweek.
Have a great Sunday!