Thursday, Dec. 19th 6:30 P.M.
Things are “back to normal” today with lots of rain and now a warming southerly breeze spreading across the metro area. A flood watch continues for all areas west of the Cascades through tomorrow, although it appears most of the Portland metro area will avoid flooding rains.
Rain continues at times through this evening in the Portland metro area and most areas west of the Cascades. Tonight a band of heavy rain develops from around Astoria to Chehalis. That heavy rain may extend as far south as Forest Grove, Scappoose, & Woodland by sunrise. But in general mostof the metro area will NOT see heavy rain tonight or Friday morning. In fact south ofPortland rain will be very light or even dry at times through Friday evening!
A warm southwest wind this evening through Friday morning brings gusts 30-40 mph in the valley and temperatures into the 50s, that’s very warm for December. That warm air has changed snow to rain in the Cascades; and that’ll continue Friday at all ski resorts. Avoid Friday skiing, although it may briefly dry out at times up there. Steadier rain resumes in metro area Friday afternoon/night, but it’s unlikely we see any sort of widespread flooding from Portland south.
Rain changes to showers Saturday, then we go mainly dry Sunday and into the rest of Christmas week. There’s no sign of low elevation snow/ice for the next week west of the Cascades.