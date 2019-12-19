Friday, Dec. 20th 1:15 PM
Happy Friday!
It’s a very wet day out there, especially north of Portland. Spots like Seattle, Olympia and Astoria have been hit the hardest. Seattle has already had its wettest day in over a decade! Portland has escaped the brunt of this system so far. It’s just been a normal rainy day with some gusty wind around most of the metro area.
Overnight could bring some heavier rain to the area, but Saturday we’ll be left with showers. Temps will be warmest in the morning and gradually cool throughout the rest of the day. Sunday looks mainly dry, with just a few light showers.
Snow should return to the mountain passes sometime Saturday evening. Any leftover moisture will be snow for SkiBowl and the higher resorts Saturday night and Sunday.
Most of next week looks mainly dry, with a chance for rain showers Wednesday through Friday. Some of our models have it completely dry thorough next week.