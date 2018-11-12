Tuesday, Nov. 13, 11:30 AM...
Today will have an overcast look to it, with high clouds and smoke from California wildfires mixed in. Highs will top out in the mid 50s. Tonight, low clouds will roll in with a few showers popping up by morning.
Wednesday brings mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers, but highs will remain in the mid 50s. That's very average for this time of year.
Thursday through the weekend, we are back to dry weather highs in the mid to upper 50s. Cool east winds return by the weekend as well.