Thursday, August 22nd, 4:05 P.M.
Morning clouds have evaporated to reveal blue skies this afternoon in the Portland metro area. Highs will make it into the mid 70s later today.
Friday will bring some high clouds and slightly warmer temperatures, in the upper 70s. We’ll have a nice mix of clouds and sunshine this weekend for the Hood to Coast Relay with highs staying close to 80 degrees.
Next week looks much warmer as high pressure settles in. Offshore winds could push temps well into the 90s by midweek.