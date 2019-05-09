Thursday, May 9, 1:00 P.M.
The heat is on!
Easterly winds will bring some really warm temperatures to everyone west of the Cascades the next three days. Today and tomorrow, expect high temperatures close to 90 degrees with sunny skies. Saturday will see temps in the upper 80s. Today and Friday will likely break daily records for heat. The nice part is that the nights will cool down to the mid 50s, so at least we get some relief.
Sunday, the cool down begins. Highs will drop into the 70s by Monday and into the 60s by Wednesday. We even have a chance for showers mid to late next week.