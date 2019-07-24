Thursday, July 25th, 4:30 P.M.
Today has been completely sunny & hot! Highs, so far, have hit 90 degrees at PDX. We may make it to 91 or 92 in the next few hours or so. Tomorrow will be just the same. It will be a sunny start with highs ending up right around 90 degrees again for Friday. Inland spots will stay clear overnight. Sunshine tomorrow.
Saturday will bring a bit of a change. Highs should make it to right around 80 degrees by afternoon, but the morning will feature a thick marine layer and spots of showers at the coastline. Most of us in the Willamette Valley will stay dry, BUT there is a slim chance we could see a few sprinkles in the morning around town. Otherwise, Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy. Sunday will be warmer and sunnier. Next week still looks the same, average temps with morning clouds and afternoon sun. Still no big rain or storm threats coming anytime soon.
the Red Flag Warning goes until 7 p.m. tonight just for the southern Willamette Valley – not including Portland, Vancouver, or Salem.