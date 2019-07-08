Tuesday, July 9th, 4:00 P.M.
Lots of clouds today but rain has been quite light. Temperatures have remained below normal though, which is around 80 this time of year. Showers pick up this evening and then die down by Wednesday morning’s commute. It’s a weak weather system moving across the Pacific Northwest, although any organized weather system giving us widespread rain in mid-July doesn’t happen often.
With higher humidity and cloud cover the next few nights will be quite warm, staying in the 60s.
Tomorrow the clouds will linger all day but I don’t see many showers, just a few sprinkles here and there. High temps remain just a little below average.
Most likely Thursday through early next week will be dry and unremarkable weatherwise; a mix of sun and clouds each day with high temps around 80 each day.
There’s no sign of hot weather, real wet conditions, or thunderstorms in the next 7 days.