Saturday Feb. 9, 4:30 P.M.
It’s a cold and windy afternoon with temperatures hovering close to freezing. That east wind will continue to blowout of the Gorge tonight. Showers are mainly gone at this hour.
TONIGHT: Everyone falls below freezing quickly after sunset. I think some snow showers will move back over the metro area from eastern Oregon overnight. The result is that ANYONE in the metro area could get a dusting to 1” of snow. That 1” is most likely east metro where roads are already ice/snowy snow not much effect. Lows drop into the upper 20s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs into the mid 30s, then precipitation returns right around sunset. When it first arrives it should be in the form of snow, then a mild southerly wind should push sticking snow up to around 1,000’ during the night. So for now we don’t think we have a “snowstorm” coming for the Monday morning commute. Most likely a quick dusting to 1”, mainly in the hills tomorrow evening. Then changing to rain/snow mix the rest of the night.
MONDAY: For the Monday morning commute there will likely be plenty of snow in central/north Clark County and maybe a foot of new snow in the Gorge! But in the metro area that southerly wind should keep us snow-free and above freezing.
Temperatures stay cold through the end of the week with snow levels close to sea level again Tuesday and Thursday/Friday.