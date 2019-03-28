Thursday, March 28, 4:00 P.M.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms started developing early this afternoon, and will continue to work their way through the region through this evening. These cells rely on daytime heating, so once we lose sunlight, most of the activity will die down. However, patchy fog looks like it will return to valleys west of the Cascades tonight, so we won't stay totally clear of clouds.
Friday will be very similar to Thursday. Expect a chilly start to the morning with patchy to dense fog. Once the fog burns off, temperatures should climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. There's also a chance for a few afternoon and evening showers. The start of the weekend looks dry. Saturday looks like it will feature highs in the mid 60s!